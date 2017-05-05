UFC Announces Huge Summer Kickoff Press Conference

The summer of 2017 will be one of the hottest in UFC history. It features International Fight Week, multiple title fights and some of the sport’s top athletes competing. In anticipation of the event, Dana White will host a Summer Kickoff press conference with some of the athletes from UFC 212 through UFC 214. Additional fight announcements will be made during the event.

Fans are invited to attend the press event free of charge and doors will open at 3:30 p.m. CT. The weigh-ins will take place following the press conference on the same stage.

WHO:

Dana White – UFC President

Claudia Gadelha – No. 1 UFC strawweight contender

Karolina Kowalkiewicz – No. 2 UFC strawweight contender

Holly Holm – No. 5 UFC bantamweight contender

Bethe Correia – No. 11 UFC bantamweight contender

Michael Chiesa – No. 7 UFC lightweight contender

Kevin Lee – No. 11 UFC lightweight contender

Cody Garbrandt – UFC bantamweight champion

TJ Dillashaw – No. 2 UFC bantamweight contender

More athletes to be announced during the event

WHEN:

Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

American Airlines Center

2500 Victory Ave.

Dallas, Texas 75219

