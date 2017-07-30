UFC Announces First Event for Mainland China

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization on Saturday announced its highly anticipated inaugural live event slated to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai on November 25, 2017. This landmark event presented by General Tire, official tire partner of the UFC in the Asia-Pacific region, will give Chinese fans the opportunity to experience the highest level of MMA competition, in an event packed with international and homegrown UFC stars.Fans can purchase early bird tickets from August 1.

“We are always asked when the UFC will be making its debut in mainland China,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, Joe Carr said. “We are honored to confirm that Shanghai will be the home of the very first live UFC event in mainland China and to say that we are excited is an understatement. The entire organization is looking forward to making history this year.”

“We anticipate an exciting future in the China market and we look forward to teaming up with the UFC to bring General Tire customers the “Anywhere is Possible” spirit of adventure that speaks to UFC fans worldwide,” stated Mitchell Golledge, Head of Marketing Re PLT Tyres APAC.

“WME | IMG China is delighted to present UFC – the world’s most recognized MMA brand – to Chinese audiences this November,” remarked Michael Ma, WME | IMG China CEO. “MMA is developing rapidly in China and amassing a large fan base; this is an exciting first step to making the sport a mainstay here.”

Tickets for UFC Fight Night Shanghai presented by General Tire officially go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on August 1 through Damai.cn. Ticket categories including P1 RMB2,980, P2 RMB1,380, P3 RMB1,080, P4 RMB880, P5 RMB680, P6 RMB480, P7 RMB280. 3,000 early bird tickets at a 10% discount in selected P2-P7 categories will open to the public first between August 1 – 15. Full price general sales start from August 17.

In the months leading up to the event, top UFC athletes will be on hand to meet and interact with fans in Shanghai and other cities. The first UFC fighter tour with UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will take place between August 3 – 4. Fans can also expect a packed schedule during fight week in late November, with appearances from guest fighters, community events and exclusive VIP Experiences.

