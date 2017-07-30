HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

UFC Announces First Event for Mainland China

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization on Saturday announced its highly anticipated inaugural live event slated to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai on November 25, 2017. This landmark event presented by General Tire, official tire partner of the UFC in the Asia-Pacific region, will give Chinese fans the opportunity to experience the highest level of MMA competition, in an event packed with international and homegrown UFC stars.Fans can purchase early bird tickets from August 1.

“We are always asked when the UFC will be making its debut in mainland China,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, Joe Carr said.  “We are honored to confirm that Shanghai will be the home of the very first live UFC event in mainland China and to say that we are excited is an understatement. The entire organization is looking forward to making history this year.”

UFC Logo on Chinese Flag“We anticipate an exciting future in the China market and we look forward to teaming up with the UFC to bring General Tire customers the “Anywhere is Possible” spirit of adventure that speaks to UFC fans worldwide,” stated Mitchell Golledge, Head of Marketing Re PLT Tyres APAC.

“WME | IMG China is delighted to present UFC – the world’s most recognized MMA brand – to Chinese audiences this November,” remarked Michael Ma, WME | IMG China CEO. “MMA is developing rapidly in China and amassing a large fan base; this is an exciting first step to making the sport a mainstay here.”

Tickets for UFC Fight Night Shanghai presented by General Tire officially go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on August 1 through Damai.cn. Ticket categories including P1 RMB2,980, P2 RMB1,380, P3 RMB1,080, P4 RMB880, P5 RMB680, P6 RMB480, P7 RMB280. 3,000 early bird tickets at a 10% discount in selected P2-P7 categories will open to the public first between August 1 – 15. Full price general sales start from August 17.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Dismantles Tonya Evinger; Claims Her Featherweight Title

In the months leading up to the event, top UFC athletes will be on hand to meet and interact with fans in Shanghai and other cities. The first UFC fighter tour with UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will take place between August 3 – 4. Fans can also expect a packed schedule during fight week in late November, with appearances from guest fighters, community events and exclusive VIP Experiences. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Tito Ortiz Post UFC 214

Tito Ortiz Proud of Cris Cyborg; Doubts Brock...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments11 Views

Tito Ortiz on Saturday night chimed in on his pride in Cris Cyborg's achievement and cast doubt that Brock Lesnar would ever return to the Octagon.

Jon Jones: Can’t Bend...

Jon Jones was very gracious in victory toward his

Jul 30, 2017
Joe Rogan interviews Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier’s Gut ...

Joe Rogan went against his usual protocol in order

Jul 30, 2017
Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

Dana White Buries Tyron Woo...

UFC president Dana White had some pretty harsh words

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA