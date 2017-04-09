UFC Announces Back-to-Back Events and Hall of Fame for International Fight Week

UFC on Saturday announced that the 6th Annual UFC International Fight Week will take place from Wednesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 8, featuring two live events in two nights, the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Ulti-man 5K and a two-day UFC Fan Experience.

The marquee events begin on Thursday, July 6, with the annual UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. On Friday, July 7, The Ultimate Fighter will conclude its landmark 25th season by crowning a winner during its live finale at T-Mobile Arena. On Saturday, July 8, UFC International Fight Week will culminate with the highly-anticipated UFC 213, presented by Budweiser, live from T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for both The Ultimate Fighter Finale and UFC 213 will go on sale Friday, May 19.

Fans from around the globe who have converged on the home of UFC can enjoy open workouts, weigh-ins, live entertainment and an official kickoff block party from Wednesday through Friday.

This year also features a new, easily-accessible and fully interactive two-day UFC Fan Experience on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Toshiba Plaza and “The Park,” an immersive outdoor dining and entertainment district adjacent to T-Mobile Arena.

UFC will continue its tradition of providing fans with unprecedented access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, UFC Hall of Famers, celebrities, legendary fighters and Octagon Girls during meet & great and autograph sessions, or participating in brand activations hosted by UFC partners including: Budweiser, EA Sports, Harley-Davidson, MetroPCS, Monster Energy, Reebok, Toyo Tires and UFC GYM. The yearly celebration will also feature the 4th Annual Ulti-man 5K at Town Square.

