UFC and FITE TV Announce Television Distribution Partnership

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new digital partnership with combat sports network FITE TV, to broadcast the global brand’s Pay-Per-View events on its streaming platform to customers throughout the United States.

The partnership launches on Saturday, September 9, in conjunction with UFC 215: JOHNSON vs. BORG, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Fight fans will be able to stream the highly-anticipated event live via the network’s FITE app and through its website FITE.TV. Customers who utilize this app are also able to cast all FITE programming on any television that connects to WIFI for a premium viewing experience.

“When we first launched FITE TV, our goal was to bring combat sports fans the very best events,” FITE Chief Executive Officer Kosta Jordanov explained. “The signing of this distribution deal with UFC has validated that goal and we look forward to building an amazing relationship with the sports industry leader.”

As the leading independent over-the-top combat sports service provider, FITE TV has streamed more than 500 live combat sports events since launching in February of 2016. The global streaming platform also boasts over 5,000 hours of on-demand content that includes weekly programming in the form of shows, instructional videos and documentaries featuring mixed martial arts, boxing and pro wrestling.

FITE TV will offer UFC 215, the global brand’s first-ever event in Edmonton, to customers for $59.99 through its app and online at FITE.TV, with pre-ordering beginning on Friday, September 1. The platforms app is available for free download at the Google Play and iTunes app stores and FITE will also stream UFC Fight Week events such as press conferences and weigh-ins.

