HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

UFC 223 The Thrill and The Agony: ‘This Champion Wants to Defend His Title’

April 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look at the trailer for UFC 223: The Thrill and The Agony, which takes us behind the scenes at the recent event in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It was one of the wildest weeks in company history leading up to UFC 223 on Saturday, April 7. It was also a wild night of fights. 

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defended her title in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who appeared astonished when the decision fell in Namajunas’ favor after they fought it out for five full rounds. 

TRENDING > Holly Holm Draws Former Invicta Champ Megan Anderson at UFC 225 in Chicago

It was little surprise, however, as Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed the undisputed UFC lightweight title stripped from Conor McGregor’s waist when he dominated last-minute replacement Al Iaquinta in their five-round headliner. The victory did cause some strong emotion after the fight though, as Nurmagomedov and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, an AKA teammate, embraced backstage.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA