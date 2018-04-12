UFC 223 The Thrill and The Agony: ‘This Champion Wants to Defend His Title’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look at the trailer for UFC 223: The Thrill and The Agony, which takes us behind the scenes at the recent event in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It was one of the wildest weeks in company history leading up to UFC 223 on Saturday, April 7. It was also a wild night of fights.

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defended her title in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who appeared astonished when the decision fell in Namajunas’ favor after they fought it out for five full rounds.

It was little surprise, however, as Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed the undisputed UFC lightweight title stripped from Conor McGregor’s waist when he dominated last-minute replacement Al Iaquinta in their five-round headliner. The victory did cause some strong emotion after the fight though, as Nurmagomedov and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, an AKA teammate, embraced backstage.