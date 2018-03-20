HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

UFC 223 The Rematch: ‘Bogeywoman is Coming for You Now!’

March 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line in a rematch with former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk live from Brooklyn at UFC 223 on April 7.

Namajunas, however, wasn’t supposed to be the UFC strawweight champion. She stepped into the cage with Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 last November with the better part of the world expecting her to lose.

Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217 CountdownJedrzejczyk had won all 14 of her professional MMA fights prior to Namajunas. She was one win away from tying former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey‘s record for most title defenses by a woman in the UFC.

Jedrzejczyk was unbeatable… until she wasn’t.

Someone forgot to forward the script to Namajunas. She shut herself off from Jedrzejczyk’s trash-talk, trusting in herself and her team to carry her through. 

Namajunas’ performance was nothing short of masterful when she stopped Jedrzejczyk three minutes and three seconds into the opening round of their UFC 217 feature fight.

TRENDING > Michael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Now, with the belt wrapped around her waist, Namajunas is slated to give the self-proclaimed “bogeywoman” an immediate rematch in the UFC 223 co-main event, which is slated for April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 fight card is headlined by the UFC lightweight championship bout between interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA