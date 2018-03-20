UFC 223 The Rematch: ‘Bogeywoman is Coming for You Now!’

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line in a rematch with former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk live from Brooklyn at UFC 223 on April 7.

Namajunas, however, wasn’t supposed to be the UFC strawweight champion. She stepped into the cage with Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 last November with the better part of the world expecting her to lose.

Jedrzejczyk had won all 14 of her professional MMA fights prior to Namajunas. She was one win away from tying former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey‘s record for most title defenses by a woman in the UFC.

Jedrzejczyk was unbeatable… until she wasn’t.

Someone forgot to forward the script to Namajunas. She shut herself off from Jedrzejczyk’s trash-talk, trusting in herself and her team to carry her through.

Namajunas’ performance was nothing short of masterful when she stopped Jedrzejczyk three minutes and three seconds into the opening round of their UFC 217 feature fight.

Now, with the belt wrapped around her waist, Namajunas is slated to give the self-proclaimed “bogeywoman” an immediate rematch in the UFC 223 co-main event, which is slated for April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 fight card is headlined by the UFC lightweight championship bout between interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.