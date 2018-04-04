UFC 223 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs

The headliners of Saturday’s UFC 223 pay-per-view appeared before the media and public during the pre-fight press conference on Wednesday. Unbeaten lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in the fight card’s main event with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against the fighter she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check out the face-offs between the headliners and follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats.