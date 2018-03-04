UFC 223: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 Official Trailer – “Not This Time”

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former undefeated champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk seeks to avenge her only loss while newly minted champ Rose Namajunas looks to validate her spot atop the strawweight division in the UFC 223 co-main event on April 7.

Namajunas dethroned Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November, defeating her by knockout in the first round. It ended Jedrzejczyk’s 14-fight winning streak. Considering Jedrzejczyk’s resume and dominance as champion, she was granted an immediate rematch. She lost the belt at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will try to win it back at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In the fight card’s main event, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight crown.

               

