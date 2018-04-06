UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Weigh-in Replay

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 223 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight card underwent major changes over the last few days. Last week, interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was forced out of the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov due to a knee injury. Featherweight champion Max Holloway agreed to step up as a replacement on six-days notice but was deemed unable to fight during his weight cut. Al Iaquinta stepped in as Holloway’s replacement and will face Nurmagomedov on Saturday.

On Thursday, the fight card was reduced by three fights after Conor McGregor injured two athletes scheduled to compete at the pay-per-view event during an altercation. The originally planned 13-fight card will proceed with nine bouts.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Free After Posting $50,000 Bail, Next Court Appearance Set for June

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats from Brooklyn, New York. The start time has been shifted to 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.