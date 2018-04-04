UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The four fighters competing for world titles on Saturday fielded questions from the media on Wednesday during the UFC 223 Pre-fight Press Conference in New York. Hear from undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway who headline the fight card in a lightweight title fight. Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas discussed her rematch with former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk while Jedrzejczyk vowed to become champion again.

Also, UFC president Dana White addressed the possibility of Holloway holding two UFC belts and stripped Conor McGregor or the 155-pound title.

Follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats.