UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Media Day Face-Offs

On Thursday, the stars of UFC 223 fielded questions from the media during the UFC 223 Media Day in New York. After answering questions the fighters faced off with their opponents.

Unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov faces featherweight champion Max Holloway in Saturday’s main event with the undisputed lightweight title on the line. In the co-main event women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title for the first time against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczk.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.