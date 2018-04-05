UFC 223: Inside the Octagon – Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk coming up at UFC 223 live on Pay-Per-View.

Namajunas (7-3) handed Jedrzejczyk (14-1) her first career loss and took the women’s strawweight title at UFC 217 in November by stunning first-round knockout. Jedrzejczyk had defended the title five successful times before facing Namajunas and was granted an immediate rematch. On Saturday, the two will meet again. Jedrzejczyk wants to win back what was once hers and Namajunas plans to show that the UFC 217 win was no fluke.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway live results and fight stats (the first UFC 223 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET). The revamped UFC 223 main event features undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov faces featherweight titleholder Max Holloway for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.