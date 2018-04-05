HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Believes Conor McGregor is Inevitable, but Wants to Fight GSP

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 217 weigh

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk: Rematch with Rose Namajunas ‘Bigger Than 14 Years of My Fighting Career’

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Has Never Shied Away from a Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredTony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in New UFC 223 Main Event

UFC 223: Inside the Octagon – Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

April 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk coming up at UFC 223 live on Pay-Per-View.

Namajunas (7-3) handed Jedrzejczyk (14-1) her first career loss and took the women’s strawweight title at UFC 217 in November by stunning first-round knockout.  Jedrzejczyk had defended the title five successful times before facing Namajunas and was granted an immediate rematch.  On Saturday, the two will meet again.  Jedrzejczyk wants to win back what was once hers and Namajunas plans to show that the UFC 217 win was no fluke.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets into Heated Hotel Dust-Up with Artem Lobov (Video)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway live results and fight stats (the first UFC 223 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET). The revamped UFC 223 main event features undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov faces featherweight titleholder Max Holloway for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA