UFC 223 Fight Motion: Watch Khabib Pick Iaquinta Apart with Slo-Mo Precision

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion trip back through the great night of fights that was UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta from Saturday, April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After a wild week of last-minute changes coupled with Conor McGregor’s meltdown, Khabib Nurmagomedov won the undisputed UFC lightweight championship by picking Al Iaquinta apart.

In the UFC 223 co-main event, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defended her belt for the first time by getting the better of Joanna Jedrzejczyk over the course of their five-round fight, cementing her position as champion and proving their first fight was no fluke.