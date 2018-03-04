UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Official Trailer – “Nowhere to Hide”

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

There’s nowhere to hide when interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov finally square off inside the Octagon at UFC 223 on April 7. The fight, which will crown the undisputed lightweight champion, headlines the fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been scheduled to fight three times before but the fight never happened. Nurmagomedov pulled out of their The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale bout due to injury in December 2015. The two were rescheduled to meet at UFC on Fox 19 in April 2016 but Ferguson was forced to withdraw due to a lung issue. They two were scheduled to meet at UFC 209 and made it all the way to weigh-in day before the fight fell apart. Nurmagomedov fell ill due to weight cutting issues. UFC 223 will be the fourth time UFC matchmakers have booked the Ferguson and Nurmagomedov bout.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas seeks to show her knockout win over former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk was no fluke. Namajunas finsihed Jedrzejczyk in the first round at UFC 217 in November ending Jedrzejczyk’s 14-fight winning streak.

               

