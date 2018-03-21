UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib has a fair amount of noteworthy talent on the fight card, but much of it is overshadowed by not one, but two championship fights headlining the bill on Saturday, April 7, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The UFC 223 main event has traveled an odd road. While Tony Ferguson won the interim UFC lightweight title by defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 last year. That should have lined him up for a unification bout with lightweight champion Conor McGregor, but the Irishman is still hanging out on the sidelines, basking in the glory of his windfall from making his professional boxing debut opposite Floyd Mayweather in one of the single-biggest-grossing one-day sporting events in history.

Instead of fight McGregor, Ferguson will step into the Octagon with undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although McGregor had yet to be stripped of his title when UFC 223 was booked, UFC president Dana White insisted that Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov would be for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

There’s no drop off from the headliner to the UFC 223 co-main event, which pits an immediate rematch between UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and the woman she took the belt from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The Polish fighter had been expected to defeat Namajunas at UFC 217 and tie Ronda Rousey‘s record for most UFC title defenses by a woman. The American had other ideas and finished Jedrzejczyk three minutes and three seconds into their bout. She’ll now have to prove Jedrzejczyk wrong, who insists their first fight was a fluke.

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Results

