UFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya is now official following Friday’s early weigh-in from Las Vegas.

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya in the fight card’s main event.

Although Cyborg has had trouble with the scale in the past, she said that she felt good leading up to UFC 222 and it showed on the scale. Cyborg easily made weight at 144.75 pounds. Kunitskaya stepped on the scale a short time later, easily making weight at 144 pounds, having moved up from bantamweight to take this fight.

In the co-featured bout, former lightweight champion and No. 3 ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar takes on No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega with a likely shot at champion Max Holloway on the line.

Edgar was on the scale early, hitting the 146-pound limit for their non-title fight on the nose. Ortega stepped on the scale immediately after Edgar, weighing 145.5 pounds.

The fight card also features submission specialist Mackenzie Dern’s promotional debut and veteran Mike Pyle will fight for the last time before retiring.

Pyle was one of the first few fighters on the scale, weighing 170 pounds for his final trip to the Octagon.

Dern took most of the two-hour weigh-in window to finish her cut before taking to the scale. She has had trouble making weight in the past, so anticipation was high. When Dern finally stepped on the scale, she weighed 116 pounds, which exactly where she needed to be for her UFC strawweight debut.

Ketlen Vieira, who welcomes Cat Zingano back to the Octagon in the UFC 222 main card opener, weighed 136.25 pounds when she stepped on the scale sans clothes. That’s 0.25 pounds over the limit for a non-title bantamweight bout. She was given an hour to drop the remaining quarter of a pound. Vieira eventually returned to the scale and weighed the required 136 pounds.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View)

Cris Cyborg (144.75) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135.25)

Stefan Struve (266) vs. Andrei Arlovski (247.5)

Cat Zingano (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Prelims (8 pm ET on FS1)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern ()

John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

CB Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Bryan Caraway (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)

Jordan Johnson (206) vs. Adam Milstead (205)

UFC 222 Weigh-in Video: Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

UFC 222 Weigh-in Video: Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega

