UFC 222: Stefan Struve Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski – The Jimmy Smith Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the heavyweight matchup between No. 10 Stefan Struve and No. 12 Andrei Arlovski ahead of UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya on Saturday.

