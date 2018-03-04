UFC 222 Produces Mediocre Gate and Attendance in Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned home to Las Vegas for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya on Saturday night.

Though it wasn’t one of the bigger draws for the promotion, particularly in Sin City, UFC 222 managed to draw 12,041 fans to T-Mobile Arena, even though the card underwent massive changes over the past month. That crowd accounted for a live gate of $1,367,672.

UFC 222 was originally expected to pit men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway against Frankie Edgar in the main event, but Holloway had to withdraw because of injury. After some serious scrambling, including Conor McGregor having offered to step in and fight, the UFC settled on a new featherweight championship headliner.

Cris Cyborg at the UFC 222 Ceremonial Weigh-insWomen’s champion Cris Cyborg put her belt on the line for the second time, taking on former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya. 

Cyborg did what she does best, crushing Kunitskaya little more than three minutes into the opening round.

Though he was no longer in the main event, Edgar remained on the UFC 222 fight card in the co-main event, risking his title shot in a No. 1 contender bout with Brian Ortega. It was a gamble that didn’t pay off. 

TRENDING > Brian Ortega Leads Charge on UFC 222 Bonuses

Edgar was strong from the beginning of the fight, putting Ortega in a spot of bother, but Ortega eventually turned the tables, landing a hard elbow that rocked Edgar before putting him away with punches in the final few seconds of the first round. It was the first time in his career that Edgar had been finished.

               

