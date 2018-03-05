HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg with UFC belt at UFC 222 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

UFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

March 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg towered over the rest of the UFC 222 line-up when the fighter salaries were released on Monday.

Though she had to weather some early attacks from Yana Kunitskaya, Cyborg continued her steamrolling of opponents by finishing the fight little more than three minutes into the opening round. 

Cyborg rocked her Russian opponent with her patented power punches and unloaded until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight.

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222Frankie Edgar took a step down from main event status when his opponent, men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway, had to withdraw from the UFC 222 fight card because of an injury. 

Edgar gambled, putting his title shot on the line against undefeated contender Brian Ortega. It was a wager in which he ended up on the losing end. Ortega became the first fighter to ever finish Edgar, knocking him out late in the first round.

Cyborg easily topped the list of UFC 222 fighter salaries, taking home a $500,000 payday for her short time in the Octagon. She was followed by former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who earned a $275,000 paycheck for his victory over Stefan Struve. Ortega was next behind Arlovski, netting $200,000 and a future shot at Holloway for the belt.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes Pointed Shots at Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson

The figures in the reported UFC 222 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya  took place on Saturday, March 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Fighter Salaries

  • Cris Cyborg: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Yana Kunitskaya: $100,000
  • Brian Ortega: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Frankie Edgar: $195,000
  • Sean O’Malley: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Andre Soukhamthath: $19,000
  • Andrei Arlovski: $275,000 (no win bonus) def. Stefan Struve: $77,000
  • Ketlen Vieira: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Cat Zingano: $35,000
  • Mackenzie Dern: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000
  • Alexander Hernandez: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus) def. Beneil Dariush: $48,000
  • John Dodson: $82,000 (includes $41,000 win bonus) def. Pedro Munhoz: $34,000
  • C. B. Dollaway: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus) def. Hector Lombard: $62,000
  • Zak Ottow: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Mike Pyle: $55,000
  • Cody Stamann: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Bryan Caraway: $21,000
  • Jordan Johnson: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Adam Milstead: $12,000

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA