UFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg towered over the rest of the UFC 222 line-up when the fighter salaries were released on Monday.

Though she had to weather some early attacks from Yana Kunitskaya, Cyborg continued her steamrolling of opponents by finishing the fight little more than three minutes into the opening round.

Cyborg rocked her Russian opponent with her patented power punches and unloaded until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight.

Frankie Edgar took a step down from main event status when his opponent, men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway, had to withdraw from the UFC 222 fight card because of an injury.

Edgar gambled, putting his title shot on the line against undefeated contender Brian Ortega. It was a wager in which he ended up on the losing end. Ortega became the first fighter to ever finish Edgar, knocking him out late in the first round.

Cyborg easily topped the list of UFC 222 fighter salaries, taking home a $500,000 payday for her short time in the Octagon. She was followed by former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who earned a $275,000 paycheck for his victory over Stefan Struve. Ortega was next behind Arlovski, netting $200,000 and a future shot at Holloway for the belt.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes Pointed Shots at Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson

The figures in the reported UFC 222 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya took place on Saturday, March 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Fighter Salaries