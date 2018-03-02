UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Weigh-in Video

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Weigh-in starts at 22:49 mark)

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 222 fight card weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya in the main event.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 3 ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar takes on No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega in a bout that will determine the next title challenger in the 145-pound division. Also on the fight card, submission special Mackenzie Dern makes her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder and former bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano returns to the cage for the first time since July 2016.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Feels No Sympathy for Jon Jones

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.