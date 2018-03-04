UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners and UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defended her title in the fight card’s main event and talked about the first-round finish and who she wants to face next. White discussed the fight card and possible bouts to make stemming from the outcomes.

Unbeaten featherweight contender Brian Ortega discussed his knockout win over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the fight card’s co-main event and promotional newcomer Mackenzie Dern talked about her split decision win over Ashley Yoder.

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats