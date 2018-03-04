HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners and UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defended her title in the fight card’s main event and talked about the first-round finish and who she wants to face next. White discussed the fight card and possible bouts to make stemming from the outcomes.

Unbeaten featherweight contender Brian Ortega discussed his knockout win over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the fight card’s co-main event and promotional newcomer Mackenzie Dern talked about her split decision win over Ashley Yoder.

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA