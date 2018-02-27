HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ On Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Jon Jones at CSAC Steroid Hearing - 022718

featuredJon Jones Hammered with Heavy Fine and License Revocation by California Commission

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya – Inside the Octagon Preview

February 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Analysts John Gooden and Dan Hardy deep-dive the UFC 222 main event matchup between defending champ Cris Cyborg and former Invicta FC champ Yana Kunitskaya before they meet this Saturday, March 3 in Las Vegas.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.

               

