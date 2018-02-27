UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Analysts John Gooden and Dan Hardy deep-dive the UFC 222 main event matchup between defending champ Cris Cyborg and former Invicta FC champ Yana Kunitskaya before they meet this Saturday, March 3 in Las Vegas.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.