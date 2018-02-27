UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 222 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The original UFC 222 main event between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar may have been blown apart when Holloway had to withdraw from the fight due to injury, but there’s been little drop-off in the back-up plan.

It took a little while to make everything come together after the UFC lost Holloway, but women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg stepped up to save the day. Following speculation that the event might be downgraded to a UFC Fight Night instead of a pay-per-view, Cyborg agreed to put her belt on the line against fellow former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya.

The bout will be Kunitskaya’s first in the Octagon, but she believes she’s more than capable of knocking off Cyobrg, who many consider the top female fighter in the world. 

Though Edgar saw his title fight fall apart, he didn’t want to sit on the sidelines. He instead quickly agreed to put his UFC featherweight title shot on the line against fellow contender Brian Ortega. The winner of their fight is expected to challenge Holloway as soon as he is ready to return.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

