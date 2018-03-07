HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskay Fight Motion – Slow Motion Highlights

March 7, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion look back at some of the highlights from UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya. The event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 3.

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defended her title for the second time in the fight card’s main event against former Invicta FC bantamweight champ Yana Kunitskaya. Cyborg finished Kunitskaya in the first round via technical knockout. In the co-main event featherweight contender Brian Ortega picked up the biggest win over his career and become the first person to finish former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. After stunning Edgar with an elbow, Ortega landed an uppercut that sent Edgar crashing to the canvas.

Rising bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley overcame a foot injury to defeat Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision while former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovksi tied the record for the most heavyweight win in UFC history with his unanimous decision victory over Stefan Struve.

Ketlen Vieira remained undefeated and moved into contender status in the women’s bantamweight division by defeating for title challenger Cat Zingano. Submission specialist Mackenzie Dern made her promotional debut and narrowly picked up her first octagon win.

UFC 222 featured 12 bouts with seven going the distance, four ending in knockouts, and one bout that resulted in a disqualification.

               

