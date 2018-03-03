HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ on Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

UFC 222 Countdown: Full Episode

March 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this edition of UFC Countdown, go inside the lives and gyms of four featherweights preparing for UFC 222.

Dominant women’s champ Cris Cyborg welcomes striker Yana Kunitskaya to the UFC. In the co-main event former titleholder Frankie Edgar aims to halt the momentum of rising star Brian Ortega in the co-main event for the coveted No. 1 contender spot.

Plus two top 15 heavyweights Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski as they prepare to clash at UFC 222 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Pay Per View on March 3.

TRENDING > WATCH: Ronda Rousey Throws Triple H Through a Table at WWE Elimination Chamber (VIDEO)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA