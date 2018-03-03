UFC 222 Countdown: Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this edition of UFC Countdown, go inside the lives and gyms of four featherweights preparing for UFC 222.

Dominant women’s champ Cris Cyborg welcomes striker Yana Kunitskaya to the UFC. In the co-main event former titleholder Frankie Edgar aims to halt the momentum of rising star Brian Ortega in the co-main event for the coveted No. 1 contender spot.

Plus two top 15 heavyweights Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski as they prepare to clash at UFC 222 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Pay Per View on March 3.

