UFC 222 Countdown: Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this edition of UFC Countdown, go inside the lives and gyms of featherweight contenders Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega, who are battling for the next shot at UFC champion Max Holloway.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. We’ll have full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.