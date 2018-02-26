UFC 222 Countdown: Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this edition of UFC Countdown, go inside the lives and gyms of featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and the next contender to her title, former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. We’ll have full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.