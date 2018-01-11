UFC 221: Whittaker vs. Rockhold Fight Poster Unveiled

A few weeks after winning the UFC middleweight championship after a four-year layoff, Georges St-Pierre surrendered the title to focus on his health. Shortly after defeating Michael Bisping, St-Pierre was diagnosed with colitis.

The UFC immediately moved forward with the division, elevating Robert Whittaker from interim to undisputed champion. Upon bumping up Whittaker’s status, UFC officials also announced his first title defense would be opposite Luke Rockhold on Feb. 10 in the main event at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia.

After recently adding Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes to the line-up, UFC officials unleashed the official UFC 221: Whittaker vs. Rockhold fight poster.

Check it out…