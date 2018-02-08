UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the faceoffs from UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Media Day in Perth, Australia.

The media day staredowns featured the main card supporting cast and the top two bouts from the prelims: Tai Tuivasa vs. Cyril Asker, Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov, Jake Mathews vs. Li Jingliang, Damien Brown vs. Dong Hyun Kim, and Rob Wilkinson vs. Israel Adesanya.

The UFC 221 main eventers – Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold and Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes – squared off at the pre-fight press conference.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.