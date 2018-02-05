UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 5, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 221 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT in North America. The event is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, local time in Australia.)

Despite some late shifting of gears, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s second Pay-Per-View of 2018 will mark its debut in the Western Australian city of Perth.

UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, local time in Australia, but airs live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, Feb. 10, across North America. The card is headlined by an interim UFC middleweight title fight between top contenders Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold.

The UFC 221 fight card was initially supposed to feature New Zealand born middleweight champion Robert Whittaker putting his belt on the line against Rockhold, but an injury and severe infection forced Whittaker out of the fight.

Though Whittaker is on the sidelines, Romero vs. Rockhold is the next best match-up, as the new UFC 221 headliners are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the MMAWeekly.com World Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings.

Whittaker’s fellow New Zealander No. 7 ranked heavyweight Mark Hunt takes the co-main event slot opposite fellow Top 10 ranked big man Curtis Blaydes.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results

