UFC 221 Inside the Octagon Preview: Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the middleweight interim title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 221 between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.