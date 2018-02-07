UFC 221 Face-Offs: Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold Get a Little Chippy

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the face-offs from the UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Pre-fight Press Conference in Perth, Australia. Former champion Luke Rockhold takes on top middleweight contender Yoel Romero in Saturday’s main event for the interim middleweight title.

UFC 221 had originally been slated to feature Rockhold challenging UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the undisputed title. After Whittaker had to withdraw due to injury and illness, Romero was called in to battle Rockhold for the interim title with a future shot at Whittaker on the line.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.