UFC 220: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou Extended Preview

January 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.

TRENDING > UFC Anti-Doping Exec Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Intentionally Cheated

The headlining bout between Miocic and Ngannou is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts in quite some time. Miocic has the chance to become one of the most dominant UFC heavyweight champions ever, while Ngannou’s one-punch power has everyone wondering if he is the next great heavyweight superpower.

The UFC 220 co-main event sees little drop-off. Cormier was handed his belt back after Jon Jones tested positive to steroids following their UFC 214 bout in July. He aims to prove that the belt still rightfully belongs to him by putting a halt to Oezdemir’s meteoric rise in the Octagon.

               

