UFC 220 Poster Revealed Featuring Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in the Main Event

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

The poster for UFC 220 has been revealed thanks to heavyweight title contender Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou will be fighting in the main event as he takes on champion Stipe Miocic, who is looking to break the all time record for title defenses in the heavyweight division. The current record is two title defenses in the heavyweight division, which Miocic has already matched with wins over Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

The co-main event from Boston will feature light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier putting his title up for grabs as he faces rising star Volkan Oezdemir in a title bout at 205 pounds.

Oezdemir has made a quick rise up the ranks with wins over Ovince Saint-Preux, Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa in consecutive fights and now he’ll attempt to wrestle away the light heavyweight title from Cormier. 

UFC 220 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20 from the TD Garden Arena in Boston. 

