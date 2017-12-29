Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou’s Intense First UFC 220 Face-Off

UFC 220 features one of the most top heavy fight card in quite some time. Not only is heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, but light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier will also attempt to put his stamp on the championship by defending against Volkan Oezdemir.

The promotion held a UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Kickoff Press Conference on Friday in Las Vegas, where the four championship bout fighters faced off for the first time.

