UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou – No Place to Hide Promo

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 220 will answer the question, “Who is the baddest man on the planet?” when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic faces off against the No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou.

When these two heavyweight behemoths step into the Octaogn, there’ll be no place to hide.