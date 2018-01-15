UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Full Results and Live Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is going big, literally, for its first pay-per-view event of 2018.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Boston. The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Full Results

