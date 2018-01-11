UFC 220 Media Call LIVE with Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir

(Courtesy of UFC)

Listen in LIVE to the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Media Conference Call, which takes place on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The cards championship fighters – heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier and challenger Volkan Oezdemir – field questions from the media ahead of their headlining and co-main event bouts on Jan. 20 in Boston.

The headlining bout between Miocic and Ngannou is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts in quite some time. Miocic has the chance to become one of the most dominant UFC heavyweight champions ever, while Ngannou’s one-punch power has everyone wondering if he is the next great heavyweight superpower.

The UFC 220 co-main event sees little drop-off. Cormier was handed his belt back after Jon Jones tested positive to steroids following their UFC 214 bout in July. He aims to prove that the belt still rightfully belongs to him by putting a halt to Oezdemir’s meteoric rise in the Octagon.