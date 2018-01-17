UFC 220 Loses Preliminary Bout to Injury

Just three days out from fight time and the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou fight card has been bitten by the injury bug.

An early preliminary bout slated to air on UFC Fight Pass has been canceled, according to UFC officials. Strawweight Jamie Moyle suffered an undisclosed injury that knocked her out of a bout with Maryna Moroz.

Moroz had been hoping to get in the Octagon and rebound from her June loss to former champion Carla Esparza. Moyle also last fought in June, losing a decision to Viviane Pereira.

With such little time to go until the cage door closes, the UFC opted to cancel the bout. UFC 220 at TD Garden in Boston will proceed with 11 bouts, barring any further changes.

UFC 220 is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There’s no drop-off in co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.