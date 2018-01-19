UFC 220 Inside the Octagon Preview: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

(Courtesy of UFC)

John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the heavyweight title bout going down Saturday at UFC 220 between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 20, for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou full results and live fight stats, with the first bout slated for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou. There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.