Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

UFC 220 Fight Motion: Stipe Miocic Trumps Francis Ngannou’s Power

January 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through the most exciting moments of UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic trumped Francis Ngannou’s power, pummeling him for five full rounds, becoming the first heavyweight in UFC history to defend his title three times.

In the UFC 220 co-main event, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier continued his dominance over everyone not named Jon Jones, by finishing rising star Volkan Oezdemir just two minutes into the second round of their bout.

               

