UFC 219 Weigh-in: Cyborg vs. Holm and Nurmagomedov vs. Barboza Videos

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm UFC 219 Official Weigh-in

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza UFC 219 Official Weigh-in

Cris Cyborg and Khabib Nurmagomedov were two of the UFC 219 fighters with the most concern swirling around their ability to make weight. It turned out, there wasn’t much need to worry, as both of them easily made weight and looked rather comfortable on the scale on Friday in Las Vegas.

Cyborg puts her UFC featherweight title on the line against Holly Holm in the UFC 219 headliner, while Nurmagomedov faces Edson Barboza in the co-main event in a bout that should determine the next lightweight challenger.