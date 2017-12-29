UFC 219 Set Following Weigh-ins: Cyborg and Nurmagomedov Easily Make Weight

Saturday’s UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm fight card is set following Friday morning’s official weigh-in.

Though featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino has had issues with the scale in the past, she had no such concerns on Friday, stepping on the scale at 145 pounds for her first title defense. Her opponent, Holly Holm, has never had much trouble with the scale and didn’t on this occasion, tipping the scale at 144 pounds.

One of the biggest question marks for the weigh-in was Khabib Nurmagomedov, who faces Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event with a likely lightweight title shot on the line.

Nurmagomedov was removed from his last scheduled bout because of issues with his weight cut, but had insisted all week long that he was on point for UFC 219. He wasn’t lying, as the Russian fighter weighed 155.5 pounds on his first attempt. Barboza weighed in at 155 pounds.

UFC 219 also featured the return of former interim UFC and WEC champion Carlos Condit, who has been on the sidelines for more than a year. He will attempt to get back in the thick of the title contention when he faces Neil Magny in the opening bout on pay-per-view.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View)

Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Holly Holm (144)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155.5) vs. Edson Barboza (155)

Dan Hooker (155.5) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Carla Esparza (115.5)

Carlos Condit (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5)

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET on FS1)

Khalil Rountree (205) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (203.5)

Myles Jury (146) vs. Rick Glenn (145.5)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.5)

Louis Smolka (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Elliott (135) vs. Mark Delarosa (135.5)

