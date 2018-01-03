UFC 219 Medical Suspension Puts Holly Holm on Sidelines for 3 Months

UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino scored the biggest victory of her storied career when she took a unanimous decision over Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas. She also emerged from the fight unscathed.

When the UFC 219 Medical Suspensions were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday, Cyborg’s name was nowhere to be found, freeing her up for a possible quick return to face Megan Anderson at UFC 221 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Western Australia.

Holm, however, wasn’t as lucky. She wore the effects of a tough battle on her face following the fight, and landed on the suspension list. Holm will be sidelined for three months, until March 2, with no contact prior to Feb. 15.

That’s not likely to be a big stumbling block for Holm, as that would be a bit of a quick turnaround anyway following the fight of the magnitude of her UFC 219 headliner. If Cyborg lands the fight with Anderson, it would be a rare thing for a champion to return that quickly.

Joining Holm on the sidelines for the next three months is Edson Barboza, who took a brutal ground-and-pound beating at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event.

A handful of fighters, including strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo and highly ranked welterweight Neil Magny, face potential six-month suspensions.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm took place on Saturday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Medical Suspensions

Holly Holm: Suspended until March 2 with no contact prior to Feb. 15.

Edson Barboza: Suspended until March 2 with no contact prior to Feb. 15.

Carla Esparza: Suspended until Jan. 30 with no contact prior to Jan. 21.

Cynthia Calvillo: Must have her left hand x-rayed. If positive, she must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or she is suspended until June 30. She faces a minimum suspension until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30.

Neil Magny: Must have his left thumb x-rayed or an MRI. If positive, he must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until June 30. He faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact prior to Jan. 21.

Michal Oleksiejczuf: Suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30 due to right eyebrow cut.

Khalil Rountree: Suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30.

Rick Glenn: Suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30.

Marvin Vettori: Suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30 due to a tough fight.

Omari Okhmedov: Must have his left hand fracture cleared by an orthopedic doctor or his is suspended until June 30. He faces a minimum suspension until March 2 with no contact prior to Feb. 15.

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Feb. 15 with no contact prior to Jan. 30 due to a left forehead cut.

Mark De La Rosa: Suspended until Jan. 30 with no contact prior to Jan. 21.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)