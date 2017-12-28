UFC 219 Media Day Face Offs: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm (Full Video)

The UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm main card fighters faced off on Thursday at the Ultimate Media Day.

After fielding questions from members of the media, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, Marc Diakiese, Cynthia Calvillo, Carla Esparza, Carlos Condit, and Neil Magny faced off with their respective opponents, whom they will fight on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.