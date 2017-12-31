UFC 219 Fighter Salary Quick Hit: Cris Cyborg Pockets Half a Million Dollars

Cris Cyborg not only defended her UFC featherweight title from Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, she also pocketed a cool half-million-dollar paycheck.

Cyborg and Holm battled it out over the course of five rounds in the UFC 219 main event, but Cyborg bested her challenger, taking a unanimous nod from the judges.

In figures released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission at the event, it was revealed that Cyborg collected a $500,000 payday with no win bonus for the fight. Holm wasn’t too far behind, netting $300,000 for her losing effort, although she was the first person to take Cyborg five rounds in her career.

The full UFC 219 fighter salaries should be released following the New Year holiday, but we’ve got the full main card salaries below. Keep in mind that these are the payouts from the bout agreements that the UFC is required to disclose to athletic commission. It does not reflect post-fight awards, sponsor pay, pay-per-view points, or other discretionary payments.

UFC 219 Main Card Fighter Salaries