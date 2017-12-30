UFC 219 Fight Week Wasn’t All Tense: Don’t Forget the Jazzercise and Teddy Bears

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 219 Embedded, strawweight Cynthia Calvillo shows her goals and gets some gummy bears for good luck. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, opponent Holly Holm and welterweight Carlos Condit keep their energy up throughout their weight cuts. Calvillo gets pointers from heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou in the UFC Performance Institute, and Cyborg discusses strategy with former champion Dominick Cruz on the drive to media day. The stars of the co-main event, lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza, also appear at T-Mobile and predict victories on Saturday night. The fighters of the matchups then come face-to-face on stage, as Condit meets Neil Magny and Calvillo shares the stage with Carla Esparza. At open workouts, the headliners give back, with Holm bringing fans on stage and Cyborg collecting toys for local children.

UFC 219 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.