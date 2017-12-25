UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm – The Watch List

(Courtesy of UFC)

Matchmakers Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and commentator Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event match-up of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.