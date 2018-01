UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm – Super Slow-Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through the final UFC event of 2017 at UFC 219 where women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg retained her belt with a win over Holly Holm. In addition to Cyborg’s first title defense, lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov made an indelible impression with his beatdown of Edson Barboza.

