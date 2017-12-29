UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Official Weigh-in Video

See all the fighters weigh in at the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm official weigh-ins on Friday, Dec. 29, from Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.